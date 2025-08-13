3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/13/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

Today's Best Home Run Props

A once highly touted prospect, Jordan Walker hasn't been able to figure it out yet at the big-league level. Despite that, he still possesses enormous power, and I like him to go yard this afternoon against lefty Austin Gomber.

While Walker's statistical profile features very few positives, he owns a 99th-percentile bat speed and 89th-percentile average exit velocity. The problems for Walker are that he doesn't make enough contact (30.7% K rate), and when he does make contact, too much of it is into the ground (36.5% fly-ball rate).

But Walker is in a groove right now. Across his line nine batted balls, six of them have an exit velocity of at least 96 MPH, with a pair of balls hit at 111 MPH. He's seeing the ball well, and he can thrive against Gomber.

The veteran Colorado Rockies' lefty has struggled to a 5.28 SIERA over 49.2 innings this season. His strikeout rate is a career-worst 13.2%, and he's giving up a 49.7% fly-ball rate -- a pair of numbers that are a big help to Walker.

The good matchups don't stop with Gomber as the Rockies' relievers boast the second-worst xFIP (4.60) and have allowed the second-most homers per nine innings (1.35).

Cade Horton's surface stats look dang good, but the underlying numbers aren't nearly as solid, which puts me on Addison Barger to hit a dinger.

Horton has pitched to a 3.18 ERA. He's benefitted from some good fortune, though, as his expected ERA is 4.28. He's got just an 18.0% strikeout rate, and he's been much worse on the road (.349 wOBA) than at home (.252).

That puts Barger in a good spot tonight in Toronto. A breakout bat, Barger is having a big year, highlighted by a .355 expected wOBA and 18 jacks in 364 plate appearances. He's been particularly lethal against righties, sporting a 42.9% hard-hit rate and 45.3% fly-ball rate in the split.

Barger has gone deep four times over his last 53 plate appearances, and he can add to that tally today.

Walker Buehler is a far cry from the emerging ace he was a few years ago, and that has me interested in Houston Astros homer props. Jesus Sanchez catches my eye at this +540 number.

For the season, Buehler has registered a 4.97 SIERA and lowly 16.6% K rate while surrendering 1.71 home runs per nine. Lefty bats have tagged him for a .385 wOBA while Buehler has permitted a .389 wOBA on the road.

Sanchez -- who owns a 93rd-percentile bat speed -- usually gets pulled for a pinch-hitter if he comes up against a lefty, which stinks, but he rakes versus right-handers, mashing his way to a .344 wOBA and 38.9% hard-hit rate in the split. In 44 plate appearances since coming to Houston, he's upped his fly-ball rate to 44.2% after posting a 34.2% fly-ball rate this year with the Miami Marlins.

If Sanchez is lucky enough to face a right-hander out of the Boston Red Sox's bullpen, chances are it'll be a friendly matchup as Boston sits 27th in reliever xFIP (4.72) over the last 30 days.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

