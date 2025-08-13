FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 8/13/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Trevor Rogers ($10,600)

Trevor Rogers (3.77 SIERA and 3.65 xFIP) hasn't shown the same upside as some of the other pitchers on Wednesday's slate with just a 53rd-percentile strikeout rate (22.8%), but he has tallied a quality start in 8 of his 10 outings this season. Even though Rogers has been lights out on the mound so far, it's hard to justify spending nearly $11,000 in salary on him, especially when he's facing a Seattle Mariners squad that has the 11th-best wOBA (.313), 9th-best wRC+ (105), and 8th-best ISO (.170) versus southpaws in 2025.

Hunter Brown ($10,300)

Although Hunter Brown (3.13 SIERA and 2.98 xFIP) hasn't scored 50-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in seven consecutive starts, we want to use him when he's on the mound at Daikin Park, as he's producing a stellar 2.74 xFIP, 0.92 WHIP, and 32.8% strikeout rate at home (compared to a 3.17 xFIP, 1.03 WHIP, and 28.1% strikeout rate on the road). Facing a Boston Red Sox team that has the fifth-best wOBA (.349) and fifth-best wRC+ (120) in the last 14 days is certainly a stiff test for Brown, but the talented right-handed hurler carries plenty of upside with his 91st-percentile strikeout rate (30.1%), 84th-percentile barrel rate (5.8%), and 92nd-percentile hard-hit rate (32.8%).

Logan Gilbert ($9,800)

Of the pitching options available on Wednesday, Logan Gilbert (2.55 SIERA and 2.53 xFIP) is my favorite ahead of a date with the Baltimore Orioles, who are sporting the worst wOBA (.246), worst wRC+ (55), seventh-worst ISO (.132), and highest strikeout rate (27.8%) across the last 14 days. Meanwhile, Gilbert is residing in the 94th percentile or better in xERA (2.68), xBA (.197), whiff rate (33.5%), and strikeout rate (35.1%), which puts him in a fantastic spot at a sub-$10,000 salary.

Drew Rasmussen ($7,800)

There isn't currently a major need to save salary at pitcher, but Drew Rasmussen (3.64 SIERA and 3.46 xFIP) stands out despite being on the bump at Sutter Health Park (second in park factor in 2025). Along with Rasmussen accruing 30-plus FDPs in three straight starts, he excels at keeping the ball out of the air and avoiding free passes, as he ranks in the 85th percentile in barrel rate (5.6%), 83rd percentile in groundball rate (50.3%), and 86th percentile in walk rate (5.8%).

New York Mets

Players to Target: Francisco Lindor ($3,300), Juan Soto ($4,200), Pete Alonso ($3,600), and Brandon Nimmo ($3,000)

Across the last seven days, the New York Mets have produced the fourth-best wOBA (.362), fourth-best wRC+ (138), best ISO (.295), and seventh-lowest strikeout rate (20.5%) in baseball, and they have a favorable matchup versus Carlos Carrasco and the Atlanta Braves' bullpen. In addition to Carrasco residing in the 17th percentile in xERA (4.92) and 15th percentile in barrel rate (10.6%), Atlanta's relievers have notched the 5th-worst SIERA (4.29), 10th-worst HR/9 (1.35), and 5th-lowest strikeout rate (19.3%) across the last 30 days.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,900), Mookie Betts ($3,200), Will Smith ($3,400), and Max Muncy ($3,200)

Following a rough patch at the plate in early July, the Los Angeles Dodgers might be finding their groove again with the seventh-best wOBA (.337) and seventh-best wRC+ (118) in the last 14 days. With Kyle Hendricks (4.74 SIERA) producing massive reserve splits by permitting a .360 wOBA and 2.25 HR/9 to righties (compared to a .287 wOBA and 0.84 HR/9 to lefties), Mookie Betts and Will Smith are the primary targets from the Dodgers.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jeremy Pena ($3,200), Jose Altuve ($3,200), Carlos Correa ($2,600), and Christian Walker ($2,900)

Speaking of reverse splits, Walker Buehler is struggling more versus right-handed hitters in the power department, giving up 2.23 HR/9 and a 37.0% flyball rate in that split (compared to 1.22 HR/9 and a 30.4% flyball rate to left-handed hitters). Besides the Houston Astros being a team that can deploy a bevy of right-handed bats, the Red Sox's bullpen has the seventh-worst SIERA (4.37) over the last 14 days, and using players from the Astros allows us to fit in a high-salary pitcher.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Chandler Simpson ($2,900), Brandon Lowe ($3,000), Junior Caminero ($3,600), and Josh Lowe ($2,900)

J.T. Ginn has shown flashes for the Athletics recently, but he is still coughing up a .419 wOBA and 2.86 HR/9 to left-handed sluggers, putting Chandler Simpson, Brandon Lowe, and Josh Lowe on our radar at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. Don't forget about righty Junior Caminero in Tampa Bay Rays stacks as he's scored 21-plus FDPs in four of his last six appearances. Also, the Athletics' relievers have accumulated the 10th-worst SIERA (4.20), 8th-worst HR/9 (1.62), and 2nd-worst barrel rate (11.1%) over the last 14 days.

