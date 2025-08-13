3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/13/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

There's value right now in backing Pete Alonso when his RBI odds start with a plus sign.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Pete Alonso -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Alonso has recorded 96 RBIs (third-most in MLB) this season and has batted in a whopping 15 runs through 10 games this month. He touts a 16.2% barrel rate, .298 ISO, and just a 20.9% strikeout rate across the last 30 days, and his K rate is down to 12.8% over the past two weeks.

A date with Carlos Carrasco is the icing on the cake. Carrasco enters with a 6.18 ERA, 4.92 xERA, 4.82 xFIP, and 16.2% strikeout rate. His ERA looks worse than it should, but his underlying metrics are nonetheless meh. Plus, he coughed up six runs his last time out. To add, Carrasco shows reverse splits, as he permits a .303 BA, .645 SLG, and 2.55 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters.

Alonso, meanwhile, is torching righties with a .290 BA, .265 ISO, and 39.8% fly-ball rate this season. Batting cleanup for a New York Mets group that is -140 to surpass 4.5 runs, Alonso is my favorite bet in the RBI prop market for Wednesday.

Byron Buxton has recorded at least two hits in 35.3% of games this season -- up from the 32.3% implied probability on these +210 odds.

Can the Minnesota Twins' leadoff hitter notch a pair of hits tonight?

To Record 2+ Hits To Record 2+ Hits Byron Buxton +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buxton was recently lifted off the 10-day IL (rib) and seems to be in good form after belting a home run on Monday. Across his last 50 plate appearances, he sports a 30.3% barrel rate, .340 BA, and .340 ISO while maintaining a low 5.9% walk rate.

He'll face Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees tonight. Schlittler has allowed 29 hits through 24 2/3 IP this season and owns a 5.22 xERA. The righty is generating only an 18.9% strikeout rate in same-handed matchups. Buxton, meanwhile, has produced a .301 BA versus RHPs since May. His walk rate versus righties is down to a measly 3.2% clip since July.

I like Buxton's outlook for tonight, and I think this is the best value prop among his batter lines tonight.

Trevor Rogers has returned to form.

The southpaw had been lost since earning his first and only All-Star nod back in 2021, but he has been lethal across 10 starts this season, enjoying a 1.44 ERA, 3.25 xERA, 3.65 xFIP, and 22.8% strikeout rate.

Trevor Rogers - Strikeouts Seattle Mariners Aug 13 10:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Rogers has tossed 21 frames over his last three starts and has been particularly elite at home. He's given up just one run and six hits and logged 17 Ks through 21 2/3 innings at Camden Yards.

Rogers has exceeded 5.5 Ks in four of his last six outings and is in line to do it again with the Seattle Mariners in town. On the year, Seattle's active roster strikes out at a 24.7% rate (sixth-highest in MLB) versus left-handed pitchers. The team's K rate in this split is up to 25.9% in the last month.

This is a great matchup for the thriving Rogers, and he seems to be undervalued tonight in the K market.

