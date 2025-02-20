When Is the 2025 NFL Combine? Dates, Schedule, and How to Watch

The NFL is officially in its off-season following the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. With that settled, teams are now focusing their attention on the 2025 NFL Draft and the stand-out players of the 2025 NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine is a four-day, invite-only opportunity for college football players to showcase their skills in front of the most influential people in professional football. Here's what you need to know to tune into this year's Combine.

When Does the NFL Combine Start?

The 2025 NFL Combine will take place from February 27th through March 3rd and include physical evaluations, interviews, cognitive screenings, and more. Players are separated based on position. Here are the on-field workout days for each group:

Thursday, February 27th

Positions : Defensive linemen, linebackers

: Defensive linemen, linebackers Time: 3 p.m.

Friday, February 28th

Positions : Defensive backs, tight ends

: Defensive backs, tight ends Time: 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 1st

Positions : Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Time: 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 2nd and 3rd

Positions : Offensive linemen

: Offensive linemen Time: 1 p.m.

Where is the NFL Combine?

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. The Combine has happened in Indianapolis every year since 1987.

How Does the NFL Combine Work?

The NFL Combine allows college players to showcase their abilities in front of scouts, team owners, and coaches. There are main events that every player takes part in, along with specific events based on position.

Here are a few of the main events:

40-yard dash – Players sprint for 40 yards Bench press – Players lift 225 lbs. as many times as possible Vertical jump – Players jump as high as they can Broad jump – Players jump as far as they can 20-yard shuttle – Players run 20 yards while quickly changing direction 60-yard shuttle - Players run 60 yards while quickly changing direction

How to Watch the NFL Combine

There will be live coverage of the Combine available on NFL Network, which subscribers can access on your smartphone, tablet, or television through the NFL app or on NFL.com/watch.

The NFL Combine will also be available to stream across devices on NFL+ and Fubo.

You can find the full list of Combine participants and stats at FanDuel Research.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.