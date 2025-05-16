NFL Christmas Day Games: Matchups, Betting Odds for 2025

The NFL schedule drop is always much anticipated, as we get to pencil in every team's schedule and set our appointment viewing months in advance.

That definitely applies to Christmas Day, which falls on a Thursday this year.

The NFL's gift to us? Three games.

NFL Christmas Day Games for 2025

NFL CHRISTMAS IS INCREDIBLE THIS YEAR 🎄 pic.twitter.com/V2tTjVw6Q1 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 15, 2025

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET How to Watch: Netflix

The Dallas Cowboys will head to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland to face the Washington Commanders to start the Christmas Day slate of games this year.

This, of course, means the Cowboys will be playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

This will be a rematch, as Washington plays the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 7 (Sunday, October 19th).

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET How to Watch: Netflix

Just like with the Cowboys, the Detroit Lions have Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games in 2025, but they'll be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

The first meeting between Detroit and Minnesota is scheduled for Week 9 (Sunday, November 2nd).

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET How to Watch: Prime Video

No, it's not just Dallas and Detroit pulling double duty on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Kansas City Chiefs are doing the same.

Kansas City plays at Dallas on Thanksgiving but hosts the Denver Broncos on Christmas.

Their first meeting is in Denver during Week 11 (Sunday, November 16th).

Which 2025 futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.