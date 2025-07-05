Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Houston Astros.

Dodgers vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-33) vs. Houston Astros (53-35)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | HOU: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | HOU: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | HOU: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | HOU: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 2.25 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Astros) - 9-4, 2.72 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani and the Astros will counter with Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.72 ERA). When Ohtani starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Valdez's starts. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for two Valdez starts this season -- they won both.

Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (52.9%)

Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Dodgers, Houston is the underdog at +152, and Los Angeles is -180 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Astros are -128 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +106.

Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Astros on July 5 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 30 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 87 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 39-48-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won 60% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-10).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-50-2).

The Astros have a 45-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 96 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .622, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and an on-base percentage of .384.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 37th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 109th, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 121st.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a home run and two RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .290 with a .502 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .433 this season while batting .330 with 42 walks and 44 runs scored.

Smith has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .255. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 83rd, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Paredes enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 60th, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jake Meyers is batting .309 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cam Smith has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .292.

Dodgers vs Astros Head to Head

7/4/2025: 18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/28/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/26/2024: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/23/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

