Diamondbacks vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

In MLB action on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-45) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-47)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSKC

Diamondbacks vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | KC: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158)

ARI: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 3.61 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-8, 3.62 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (4-2) against the Royals and Michael Wacha (4-8). Nelson's team is 7-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nelson's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have an 8-9-0 ATS record in Wacha's 17 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 6-5 in Wacha's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (61.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Royals Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -104 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Royals are +158 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Royals contest on July 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 29, or 50%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 28-29 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 85 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 39-46-0 in 85 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 48.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-29).

Kansas City is 23-28 (winning 45.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-52-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have gone 46-42-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .273 with 52 walks and 48 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .420.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Josh Naylor has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 55 runs. He's batting .303 this season and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is ninth in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Naylor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .570 this season.

Suarez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte is batting .298 with a .401 OBP and 40 RBI for Arizona this season.

Marte takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.490) and leads the Royals in hits (103). He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is 29th in slugging.

Witt brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .372 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .362 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .467.

He is currently ninth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .271.

Jonathan India is batting .246 with 18 doubles, four home runs and 33 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Head to Head

7/4/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2024: 8-6 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2024: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/22/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/26/2023: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/25/2023: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2023: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2022: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2022: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/24/2022: 8-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

