Braves vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves play the Baltimore Orioles.

Braves vs Orioles Game Info

Atlanta Braves (39-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-49)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MASN2

Braves vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184)

ATL: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 10 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Bummer (Braves) - 1-1, 2.86 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 7-7, 4.27 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Bummer (1-1) for the Braves and Dean Kremer (7-7) for the Orioles. Bummer did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Bummer did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Orioles are 7-9-0 against the spread when Kremer starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Braves vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (53.8%)

Braves vs Orioles Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +108 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +152 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -184.

Braves vs Orioles Over/Under

Braves versus Orioles on July 5 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (52.3%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 29 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 83 opportunities.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 37-46-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've gone 17-23 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Baltimore has gone 9-13 (40.9%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-45-3 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 32-54-0 record ATS this season (covering just 37.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 86 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .264 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .479.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Marcell Ozuna has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He's batting .241 and slugging .385.

Among qualified hitters, he is 117th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up a slugging percentage of .451, a team-best for the Orioles. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 44th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Henderson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up 73 hits with a .376 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .464.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .214 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Jackson Holliday is batting .252 with 12 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Braves vs Orioles Head to Head

7/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/11/2024: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/7/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/6/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/5/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

