Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (49-39) vs. Miami Marlins (39-47)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSWI

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | MIA: (+116)

MIL: (-136) | MIA: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

MIL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-7, 3.51 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-7, 5.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Chad Patrick (3-7) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (3-7) will take the ball for the Marlins. Patrick's team is 6-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Patrick's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). When Quantrill starts, the Marlins are 9-6-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 8-6 in those games.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.7%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -136 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Marlins are -134 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +112.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Marlins on July 5 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 28 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 15-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 86 opportunities.

The Brewers are 45-41-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 45.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-41).

Miami is 26-33 (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-43-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 51-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .446, fueled by 40 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .289.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 143rd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee in total hits (82) this season while batting .260 with 28 extra-base hits. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 76th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Yelich takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.348/.397.

Brice Turang has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .253 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 114th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers has racked up 79 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .244.

Xavier Edwards has a .358 on-base percentage while slugging .320. Both lead his team.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2024: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/26/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/22/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/24/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 16-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

