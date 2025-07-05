Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (55-34) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-46)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | CLE: (+114)

DET: (-134) | CLE: (+114) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | CLE: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | CLE: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 8-2, 2.86 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 5-6, 4.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (8-2) for the Tigers and Logan Allen (5-6) for the Guardians. Mize's team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Mize's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 5-9-0 ATS record in Allen's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 4-7 record in Allen's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63.6%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Guardians, Detroit is the favorite at -134, and Cleveland is +114 playing at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +114 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -137.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The Tigers-Guardians game on July 5 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 36, or 66.7%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 28 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 41 of 84 chances this season.

In 84 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 45-39-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have a 21-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

Cleveland has a 9-16 record (winning just 36% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-46-3).

The Guardians have gone 41-43-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 77 hits. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .424.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .540. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 77 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

McKinstry brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up an on-base percentage of .360 and has 94 hits, both team-best marks for the Guardians. He's batting .299 and slugging .490.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 11th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan's .417 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 13th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is hitting .242 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .219 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

