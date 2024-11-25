NFL Black Friday Game 2024: Schedule, How to Watch, and Betting Odds

The NFL has brought back the Black Friday game for the second year in a row!

Last year, the league introduced its first Black Friday game when the Miami Dolphins faced off against the New York Jets. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will claim the primetime spot on Friday to round out the Thanksgiving festivities.

Read on for the full Black Friday schedule, how to watch, and the current betting odds for the game via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Black Friday NFL Schedule

Here is the game that will be played on Black Friday, November 29th:

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Channel: Prime Video

Black Friday Betting Odds

The 2-9 Las Vegas Raiders are significant underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and the 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who are 13.5-point favorites. It doesn't help that Raiders QB Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 12. The team is expected to turn to Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder to put up the fight.

