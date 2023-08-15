New York Jets Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 7:41 PM

The New York Jets, at +16000, are currently not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about Jets Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +16000 (Bet $100 to win $16,000)

+16000 (Bet $100 to win $16,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)

+1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800) Odds to Win the AFC East: +1600 (Bet $100 to win $1,600)

Jets Stats Insights

On offense, the Jets rank 27th in the with 283.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in total defense (352.6 yards allowed per contest).

The Jets are averaging 18.6 points per game on offense (24th in ), and they rank 14th on defense with 21.0 points allowed per game.

While New York's pass defense ranks 14th with 206.4 passing yards allowed per game,the offense has been worse, ranking worst (160.4 passing yards per game).

With 146.2 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the , the Jets have had to ask their 11th-ranked running game (123.2 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

New York has been a bottom-five offense on third down this year, ranking worst with a 26.2% third-down percentage. Defensively, the Jets rank 27th in the (45.8% third-down percentage allowed).

The Jets rank 16th in offensive yards per play (5.5) and 10th in yards per play allowed (5.3) this season.

With nine forced turnovers (sixth in ) against eight turnovers committed (20th in ), New York's +1+1 turnover margin ranks 14th in the NFL.

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets are 25th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+16000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Jets were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +16000, which is the seventh-biggest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Jets have a 0.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Leaders

Zach Wilson has thrown for 911 yards (182.2 ypg) to lead New York, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Breece Hall has racked up 387 yards on 54 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Garrett Wilson leads his squad with 279 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 43 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tyler Conklin has put up a 203-yard season, reeling in 17 passes on 23 targets.

Quinton Jefferson has collected 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Jordan Whitehead leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

