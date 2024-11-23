New York Giants Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

As of now, the New York Giants carry +100000 moneyline odds to win the Super Bowl.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding Giants Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15,000)

+15000 (Bet $100 to win $15,000) Odds to Win the NFC East: +200000 (Bet $100 to win $200,000)

Giants Stats Insights

Offensively, the Giants rank 24th in the NFL with 309.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th in total defense (331.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Giants have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking worst with 15.6 points per game. Defensively, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (22.2 points allowed per game).

New York has the 27th-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (189.8 passing yards per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with just 184.2 passing yards allowed per game.

The Giants have the 14th-ranked rushing offense this season (119.9 rushing yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 147.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

New York ranks 19th in third-down efficiency (37.3%) on offense and sixth in third-down conversion rate allowed (34.1%) on defense this season.

While the Giants' defense ranks 26th with 6 yards per play allowed, they've been worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 5 yards per play.

New York ranks 25th in the NFL with a -6 turnover margin after forcing 8 turnovers (26th in the NFL) and committing 14 (20th in the NFL).

Giants Betting Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Giants higher (24th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (28th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Giants have experienced the sixth-biggest change this season, dropping from +15000 at the start to +100000.

The Giants' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.1%.

Giants Leaders

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has 545 rushing yards on 107 carries with three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-high 607 yards as a receiver have come on 61 catches (out of 94 targets) with three touchdowns.

Nabers has a "questionable" tag for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Darius Slayton has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 469 yards, finding the end zone one time.

Slayton's status for Sunday is unknown.

Dexter Lawrence has collected 9.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Lawrence's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Darius Muasau has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 10 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

Muasau is considered questionable for the upcoming game versus the Buccaneers on Sunday.

