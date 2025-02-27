New Orleans Saints Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints are +13000 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 26th-ranked odds in the league as of Feb. 27.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding Saints Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Saints Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +13000 (Bet $100 to win $13,000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Stats Insights (2024)

The Saints sported the 21st-ranked offense last year (320.1 yards per game), and they were worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 379.9 yards allowed per game.

The Saints averaged 19.9 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 19th, giving up 23.4 points per game.

New Orleans compiled 205.2 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 27th, surrendering 238.5 passing yards per contest.

The Saints sported the 14th-ranked rushing offense last year (114.9 rushing yards per game), and they were less effective on defense, ranking second-worst with 141.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

While New Orleans' third-down defense ranked 21st with a 41.1% third-down percentage allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst with a 35.2% third-down percentage.

In addition to 5.8 yards per play allowed on defense last season, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, the Saints posted the 17th-ranked yards-per-play average on offense (5.3).

New Orleans owned the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -2, forcing 17 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (11th in NFL).

Bet on New Orleans Saints on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl