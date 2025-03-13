New Mexico vs San Jose State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 1 seed New Mexico Lobos (25-6, 17-3 MWC) and the No. 8 seed San Jose State Spartans (15-18, 7-13 MWC) meet in the MWC tournament Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

New Mexico vs. San Jose State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico win (88.1%)

New Mexico is a 14.5-point favorite over San Jose State on Thursday and the over/under has been set at 150.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

New Mexico has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Jose State has put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread this year.

San Jose State covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point underdog or more 40% of the time. That's more often than New Mexico covers as a favorite of 14.5 or more (36.4%).

The Lobos own a better record against the spread in home games (8-8-0) than they do in road games (5-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Spartans have a better winning percentage at home (.714, 10-4-0 record) than away (.667, 8-4-0).

New Mexico has 10 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

San Jose State has 15 wins against the spread in 21 MWC games this season.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State: Moneyline Betting Stats

New Mexico has been victorious in 21, or 87.5%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Lobos have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -1408 or better by bookmakers this year.

San Jose State has won four of the 20 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Spartans have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +800 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Mexico has a 93.4% chance of walking away with the win.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State Head-to-Head Comparison

New Mexico averages 82.2 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per contest (157th in college basketball). It has a +338 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Donovan Dent leads New Mexico, scoring 20.4 points per game (13th in the nation).

San Jose State has a -29 scoring differential, putting up 72.8 points per game (209th in college basketball) and giving up 73.7 (235th in college basketball).

Josh Uduje leads San Jose State, recording 16.5 points per game (152nd in college basketball).

The Lobos are 29th in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 31.2 their opponents average.

Nelly Junior Joseph's 11.1 rebounds per game lead the Lobos and rank third in college basketball action.

The Spartans rank 278th in the nation at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 31.7 their opponents average.

Robert Vaihola leads the Spartans with 7.3 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball).

New Mexico's 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 86th in college basketball, and the 86.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 28th in college basketball.

The Spartans rank 188th in college basketball averaging 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 271st, allowing 96.6 points per 100 possessions.

