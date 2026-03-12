New Mexico vs San Jose State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 3 seed New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 13-7 MWC) will face off against the No. 11 seed San Jose State Spartans (9-23, 3-17 MWC) in the MWC tournament Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center, beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

New Mexico vs. San Jose State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

New Mexico vs. San Jose State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: New Mexico win (92.6%)

If you are planning on making a wager on New Mexico-San Jose State matchup (in which New Mexico is a 13.5-point favorite and the total is set at 154.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

New Mexico has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

San Jose State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

New Mexico covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than San Jose State covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (66.7%).

The Lobos have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 12 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Spartans have had better results away (7-6-0) than at home (6-9-0).

New Mexico is 11-9-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

San Jose State has nine wins against the spread in 21 MWC games this year.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State: Moneyline Betting Stats

New Mexico has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (81%) in those contests.

The Lobos have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -1587 or better.

San Jose State has put together a 2-23 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 8% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +860 or longer, the Spartans have a record of 1-7 (12.5%).

New Mexico has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New Mexico vs. San Jose State Head-to-Head Comparison

New Mexico's +307 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Jake Hall paces New Mexico, recording 16.3 points per game (200th in the country).

San Jose State has a -199 scoring differential, falling short by 6.3 points per game. It is putting up 71.8 points per game, 280th in college basketball, and is allowing 78.1 per outing to rank 301st in college basketball.

Colby Garland's team-leading 20.3 points per game rank him 27th in the nation.

The Lobos win the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. They record 33.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 96th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.7 per outing.

Tomislav Buljan tops the Lobos with 10.3 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball play).

The 27.1 rebounds per game the Spartans accumulate rank 354th in the nation, 4.7 fewer than the 31.8 their opponents pull down.

Adrian Myers leads the Spartans with 4.8 rebounds per game (682nd in college basketball).

New Mexico records 103 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

The Spartans score 96.4 points per 100 possessions (209th in college basketball), while conceding 104.8 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball).

