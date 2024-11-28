New Mexico State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and the UTEP Miners.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

New Mexico State vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: New Mexico State: (-138) | UTEP: (+115)

New Mexico State: (-138) | UTEP: (+115) Spread: New Mexico State: -2.5 (-118) | UTEP: +2.5 (-104)

New Mexico State: -2.5 (-118) | UTEP: +2.5 (-104) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

New Mexico State vs UTEP Betting Trends

New Mexico State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

This season, seven of New Mexico State's 11 games have gone over the point total.

UTEP is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, UTEP is 3-5 against the spread.

This year, five of UTEP's 11 games have gone over the point total.

New Mexico State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (57.6%)

New Mexico State vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is a 2.5-point underdog against New Mexico State. UTEP is -104 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -118.

New Mexico State vs UTEP Over/Under

New Mexico State versus UTEP on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.

New Mexico State vs UTEP Moneyline

New Mexico State is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while UTEP is a +115 underdog.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico State 20.4 120 35.7 123 51.2 11 UTEP 17.5 128 32.1 112 51.0 11

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth New Mexico State vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.