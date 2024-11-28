New Mexico State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and the UTEP Miners.
New Mexico State vs UTEP Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: New Mexico State: (-138) | UTEP: (+115)
- Spread: New Mexico State: -2.5 (-118) | UTEP: +2.5 (-104)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
New Mexico State vs UTEP Betting Trends
- New Mexico State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- New Mexico State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.
- This season, seven of New Mexico State's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- UTEP is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, UTEP is 3-5 against the spread.
- This year, five of UTEP's 11 games have gone over the point total.
New Mexico State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (57.6%)
New Mexico State vs UTEP Point Spread
UTEP is a 2.5-point underdog against New Mexico State. UTEP is -104 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -118.
New Mexico State vs UTEP Over/Under
New Mexico State versus UTEP on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.
New Mexico State vs UTEP Moneyline
New Mexico State is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while UTEP is a +115 underdog.
New Mexico State vs. UTEP Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|New Mexico State
|20.4
|120
|35.7
|123
|51.2
|11
|UTEP
|17.5
|128
|32.1
|112
|51.0
|11
New Mexico State vs. UTEP Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium
