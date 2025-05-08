New Casino Games Spotlight: Stack'em

Stack'em is Hacksaw Gaming's endearing take on a vintage classic slot machine. With his faithful companion Mona the Mouse by his side, Canny the Can returns for a second appearance. The online real money video slot is played on a 5x6 grid. Stacking winning symbols on the reels to increase the multiplier is the goal as cascades eliminate losing symbols.

Playing this game could lead to a top win of 10,000x your stake. Stack'em slot is a highly volatile slot machine so you can expect a level of risk. However, you can with substantial payouts when wins occur. The game comes with a 96.02% RTP which is up to par with the industry average.

You can spin the reels with bets ranging from $0.20 to $100. With Stack Em's insane multipliers, huge wins can appear out of nowhere. Also, the slot features wild symbols that can help you win more often. Read on to find out what rules apply and how to play at Fanduel Casino.

How to Play Stack'em

Playing Stack'em is like spinning the reels of regular vintage slots. When you load the game, go to the bottom left of the screen and touch the three-line icon. There, you’ll find the game's rules which includes the paytable, and details on the bonus features. Also, you can access the sound setting as well as the Turbo button.

Once you’ve acquainted yourself with the rules of the game, you can get right into gaming. To set your wager before you begin playing, use the up and down arrows. You can autoplay which allows you to play multiple rounds without having to touch a button. Unlike most slots that have only 100 autoplay rounds, you can play 1000 rounds in Stack'em.

Select the amount of game rounds you would like to play automatically and press the button. With the advanced autoplay feature, you can establish a loss limit and a single win limit. You can also quicken the reels while playing the game. Tp do this, you can activate the Turbo Play feature.

Played on a 5x6 grid, Stack'em features cluster pays. At least five matching winning symbols must appear in a winning combination to win. The more matching winning symbols you land, the higher the value of your wins will be.

Stack'em Slot Visuals and Sounds

Stack'em bids farewell to Stick 'Em's simplistic design, taking place on a 5×6 grid. The allure of online slots for real money is the addition of character companions. Joining Canny the Can is Mona the Mouse, who helps in activating the bonus round.

The gaming scene is set against a picturesque backdrop of lush mountains and verdant trees. The gaming grid is set right at the center of the scene. You can see Canny the Can and Mona bouncing on the right and left side of the grid, respectively.

The reels display a vintage-style setting with symbols neatly placed with locked values beneath. The accompanying soundtrack imitates the beats of musical instruments. In the background, you will also hear birds chirping.

The slot offers players a plethora of unusual and entertaining symbols. Letters A, G, E, R, and T make up the least-paying symbols. For clusters of 5 or 6, the payout is 0.20x, and for 25+, it's 50x.

The higher-paying symbols are the snake, leaf, bird, thumb and skull. They pay 0 50x for 5-6 clusters and 200x for 25+. The tile with the word "Wild" boldly inscribed on it represents the wild symbol. From a visual standpoint, this release is both vintage and distinctive.

Special Features of Stack'em

In addition to the introduction of Mona the Mouse, Hacksaw improves the features. This online slot real money game has a few special features including wilds and multipliers. The following is a rundown of Stack'em features:

Wild

A tile bearing the bold inscribed word "Wild" serves as the wild symbol. During the gameplay, it has the potential to land on any reel. To increase your chances of winning, the wild symbol can substitute for any other symbol.

Multipliers

Every time you win in the base game, the symbols that didn't win are removed from the grid. Then, the symbols that did win are kept and lowered to the bottom. Check the value below each reel for the number of winning stacked symbols.

All clusters that win will have their total multiplier value multiplied by it. The winning cluster amount will be multiplied by 6x if it is greater than 1x, 3x, or 2x. Then, the winning cluster amount will be added to the total. This will keep happening as long as you accumulate more wins.

Bonus Buy

You can buy the extra features in this game if you want to. By going straight to the main game and clicking the Buy Bonus button, you can acquire it. The game’s RTP of 96.20% remains consistent in this feature.

Is Stack'em a Good Slot?

Stack'em by Hacksaw Gaming is definitely a good slot worth a try. From their modest origins, Hacksaw Gaming has certainly come a long way. With the Stack'em slot, they reintroduced the character Canny the Can, first featured in Stick 'Em, their first ever release.

Compared to its predecessor, the game's visual quality is ahead. With a potential of 10,000x, you can win nearly 5x as much as in the original game. Payouts of up to 10,000x your bet can come as a complete surprise at any moment.

Stack'em is a great game for fans of classic video games with modern twists. The base gameplay remains engaging even in the absence of a triggered feature. The action takes a radical turn when wilds and other special symbols and features pop up. Play Stack'em at FanDuel Casino to stack up wins while adventuring with Canny the Can.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).