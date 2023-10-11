New Casino Games Spotlight: Squealin' Riches

Squealin' Riches features a penny theme with a piggybank logo, lots of cash, gold coins, and even jewelry. The classic game boasts some intriguing features like LocknWild, Jackpots, and Bonus wheel. You can never get bored playing Squealin' Riches.

The 5x4 slot offers fantastic gameplay, and you can land winning combos 1,024 ways. Players can get a maximum payout of 13,512x their stake in Squealin' Riches. If you're ready to take risks, you must play this exciting online casino game. In this spotlight, we will explore some of the unique features that make Squealin' Riches stand out.

How to Play Squealin' Riches

When you spin, the goal is to land matching symbols on the Squealin' Riches 5x4 grid. You can get winning combos in up to 1,024 ways in this slot machine. When you launch the slot, you need to set your wager. Before you start the game, we suggest you check the paytable and other information about this game. You'll find them when you click on the ‘i’ in the game. You can also adjust the sound setting with the game controls.

After setting your wager, spin the reels by tapping the spin button. You can also use the autoplay control to set the number of spins you want to make. In the Squealin' Riches slot, you can bet a minimum of $0.20 to up to $20 per spin.

Squealin' Riches is a high-volatility slot with an RTP of 96.05%. You'll get a payout if you land three or more identical symbols on the reels. The game has bonus features that can pay up to 10,000x your stake.

Squealin' Riches Slot Visuals and Sounds

Squealin' Riches slot has a fantastic design as well, and the game has a rich gold theme. It is based on a classic piggy bank where you might stash all your cash until it's time to break it open and spend.

All the symbols in this game are all about money except for the regular card suit symbols. The symbols include a golden pig, bags of money, a safe, gold coins, and cash, which make up for the high-paying symbols.

Apart from the eye-catching gold theme, Pear Fiction and Microgaming did a fantastic job with the game's aesthetics. The graphics and visuals are very catchy, with vivid colors all around.

Special Features of Squealin' Riches

There are some unique features worth mentioning in this game. If you are going to try out this real money slot, this is what you can expect:

Lock N Win

The highlight of this game is its LocknWild feature, which can be triggered randomly with the gold coins. It becomes active if you see 6 or more of the gold coins appear on the 5x4 grid. The gold coins become sticky, removing all the other symbols on the reels. You will get 3 respins, and you can keep collecting more gold coins. If you keep spinning and more coins appear, the respins reset to 3.

As soon as the extra spins are used up, the bonus ends. At the end of the round, the game will total the value of coins collected and pay your winnings. Apart from the bonus coins, players have the option to choose between two upgrade symbols. One is for the multiplier, and the other is for a jackpot.

Bonus Wheel

You can also trigger the bonus wheel, which will pay you free spins or pay a jackpot. There's a progress bar above the terms where the gold coins you collect will fill the bar. When it is full, the bonus wheel will appear on your screen. You only have one turn to spin the wheel and claim between 10x to 40x multipliers, one of five jackpots, or the free spins.

Buy Feature

If you want to bet a bonus in the Squealin' Riches slot, you can buy them. You can opt to buy the free spins, which are valued at 55.02x your stake. You can also buy the Bonus wheel feature at 33.42x your stake

Is Squealin' Riches a Good Slot?

Squealin' Riches is a game for everyone, and we recommend you try it out yourself.

Squealin' Riches can pay players up to 13,512x their stake, especially if you choose the Jackpot upgrade option. You can sign up with FanDuel Casino to play this fantastic real money slot and check out other exciting games from this developer.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).