New Casino Games Spotlight: Master of Atlantis

Master of Atlantis is a fantastic real money slot from Blueprint Gaming, which inspired by famous Greek mythology and has exceptional gameplay. The game has some exciting features, and you'll be impressed with the high-quality graphics.

Master of Atlantis is set on a 5-reel and 4-row grid with 40 ways to win. Lucky winners can win up to $80,000 in this amazing new online slot from FanDuel Casino. It has an RTP of 96.08% and a medium volatility. If you want to know about the Master of Atlantis, keep reading our spotlight.

How to Play Master of Atlantis

Master of Atlantis is an easy game to play, and luckily, you can try it out on FanDuel Casino. When you launch the 5x4 reel slot, the first thing you should do is set your bet. The game has a classic feel, and the 40 paylines are fixed. You can bet a minimum of $0.50 and a maximum of $500 per spin. After you set your bet, you can then spin the reels.

If you don't want to spin the reels manually, you can also opt for the autospin feature. Players can set the game to spin by itself up to 100 times. Master of Atlantis has an RTP of 96.08%, which is slightly higher than the average of most slot games you’ll find.

When you spin the game's reels, you need to land at least three or more identical symbols to get a payout. There are many paying symbols in the game, but the highest-paying symbols are the Kraken and the shark. If you match these symbols, you can get a payout of up to 20x your stake.

Master of Atlantis Slot Visuals and Sounds

Dive deep with this underwater slot machine that is set on the backdrop of the lost city of Atlantis. Master of Atlantis slot has a fun, cartoonish design, and it is complemented with a soundtrack so enchanting you’ll think you hear Sirens.

You will come across symbols like the Krakens, Sharks, Tridents, Treasures, Pearls, its Logo, and Poseidon himself.

The game also features the regular royals A, K, Q, J, 10, and 9 card values in Greek style. They represent the low-paying symbols in the game. One thing we can say for sure is that you would love the graphics and overall theme of this slot machine.

Should I Play the Master of Atlantis Slot Game?

Master of Atlantis is a fantastic slot machine and one that we recommend for all levels of players. The game has fantastic cartoon graphics with an immersive soundtrack. It is one of the few Blueprint Gaming slots that doesn't come with a Megaways feature or jackpot. However, Master of Atlantis has a medium variance, which makes it less risky. Also, the 96.08% RTP indicates that players have a winning advantage. Although the big payouts are less frequent, you can certainly rack up decent wins from this online slot.

The maximum win you can get from the Master of Atlantis slot is $80,000. When you play this game, look out for the Kraken and Sharks since they pay the highest. You can play the Master of Atlantis slot and other Blueprint Gaming slot titles on FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).