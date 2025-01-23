New Casino Games Spotlight: Lucky Buddha Slot

Lucky Buddha is a fascinating 5x3 reel online slot that whisks players away to a colorful world of Eastern mysticism.

Lucky Buddha’s 30 pay lines allow you to match decent wins even with its medium volatility. Play to win up to 300x your bet if you're lucky. This game has a 95% RTP, and betting can start at as low as $0.20 to $120 per spin.

This slot will enthrall you with its interesting features, especially its unique Repeating Win Multiplier system. So keep reading, as we take a look at this slot in our detailed review. When you’re done, you can play this game at FanDuel Casino!

How to Play Lucky Buddha Slot

Starting up Lucky Buddha, you’ll see a welcome interface where you can set your sound preferences before entering the game. The paytable and game rules are available for a quick view before you start spinning.

Bets can range from $0.20 to $120, which is good for both casual and serious players. You can spin the reels yourself or use the autoplay option, where you can choose limits for wins and losses. There is also a quick spin option for players who like to play faster.

Lucky Buddha's RTP is 95%, promising frequent but moderate wins. Keep an eye out for the Bonus symbols that can initiate exciting bonus rounds and activate the Repeating Win Multiplier for boosted payouts.

Lucky Buddha Slot Visuals and Sounds

Lucky Buddha features a vibrant and colorful visual theme set against the backdrop of a beautifully designed Chinese temple. With its curved roofs and intricate decorations, the temple is bathed in warm sunset hues or the gentle glow of lanterns, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.

The reel symbols pay homage to Chinese culture, showcasing elements like the peaceful Lucky Buddha and the mythical Dragon Turtle, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The Lucky Cat, a symbol of good fortune often seen in real-life shops, adds charm to the game while encouraging players to try their luck.

Symbols of lesser value, such as the lotus flower and the Chinese coins, enhance the theme even further. Each symbol has little animations that make them come alive when they are part of a winning combination with deep reds, golds, and greens – colors associated with wealth and good fortune in Chinese culture – making every spin look great.

The game also has a beautiful soundtrack. The music in Lucky Buddha combines traditional Chinese instruments, such as an erhu and guzheng, to make tunes that are both soothing and festive. The sound effects are well chosen, from the tinkle of coins to the bright, merry jingle when you win or that soft, ethereal sound when the wild Buddha symbol appears.

Special Features of Lucky Buddha Slot

Lucky Buddha isn't only about spinning reels; it's packed to the brim with features that raise the gameplay to new heights:

Wilds

The Wild symbol is at the helm, represented by the iconic image of the Laughing Buddha himself. These symbols can only appear on reels 2, 3, and 4. They help create winning combinations by replacing all other symbols except the Bonus symbol. With this, as soon as a Wild appears, your chances of winning on each payline would increase.

In Lucky Buddha, the wilds are implemented in a pretty strategic way to spice up the game for players. They do more than just fill in missing symbols; they can lead to big wins because when they help to create lines with higher-paying symbols—like the Dragon Turtle or Good Luck Cat. As they spin into place, the Buddha symbol often moves a little, giving a sign of good luck. Each time it appears in the wild, it feels like a small celebration.

Repeating Win Multiplier

One of the most interesting parts of Lucky Buddha is the Repeating Win Multiplier. This feature adds both fun and strategy to the game. When you hit a winning combination, the symbols do not simply disappear. They move up to the top of the reels with an attached multiplier value to each. That multiplier applies for the next seven spins of that symbol.

If that symbol comes in again within those seven spins, not only does the win get multiplied immediately, but the count also resets back to seven spins. The multipliers can go up to 7 times in the regular game and even reach 10 times during the bonus rounds.

Bonus Wheel

This feature activates when three Bonus symbols land on the first three reels. Once activated, the screen transforms to reveal a grand, ornate wheel resembling traditional Chinese fortune wheels. The wheel is divided into various prizes, including Repeating Win Multipliers and even progressive jackpots. It's all about luck, giving players a chance to score additional wins with every spin of the bonus wheel.

Is Lucky Buddha a Good Slot?

Lucky Buddha slot by King Show Games offers a great mix of decent wins and the possibility of large ones which means the slot will appeal to a wide range of players. Check it out at FanDuel Casino today!

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI, or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).