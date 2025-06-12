New Casino Games Spotlight: Flaming Reels

Flaming Reels slot by AGS puts a fiery twist on the classic slot machine theme. 3x3 reels and 9 betways make up this online real money slot. Flaming Reels delivers a scorching opportunity to win big.

The game's RTP is 94% with features that pave the way for exciting winning opportunities. The slot will appeal to players who prioritize a fair balance between risk and reward.

With Flaming Reels, AGS provides a thrilling experience with unique features. The game features wild symbols, jackpot wilds, and the cash on reels feature. Continue reading to try your luck spinning the Flaming Reels slot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Flaming Reels

Reviewing the game's rules and paytable is the first step to playing this slot. Press the info icon in the screen's lower left corner to bring this up. To get a feel for the potential winnings while playing the slot, check out the paytable.

When you’re ready to play, return to the main screen to access the bet settings. To adjust your wager, press the coin stack button. Then, use the up and down arrows to set your desired bet amount. The bet size is great for casual players, with bets ranging from 0.05 to 10 per line. On the left side of the screen, you can see the total bet.

Once you’ve set your bet, go ahead and spin. Just to the left of the spin button is the autoplay button. You can use this feature to set the reels to spin continuously. The reels can spin for up to 50 rounds without any intervention thanks to this feature. To disable autoplay, just click the autoplay button while the feature is active.

Starting with the bottom reel, all wins pay only from left to right on adjacent reels. The bet per line has multiplied every displayed win. Each line combination will only pay out the highest award. The total win is the sum of all the winning paylines in the game.

Flaming Reels Slot Visuals and Sounds

Flaming Reels sweep you into the middle of raging flames, where each spin sparks action. The intense theme maintains a high level of excitement throughout the game. Animated flames that engulf the backdrop amplify the game's dramatic atmosphere.

At the top, bold jackpot payout values are displayed — 15,000 for three Wild and 175,000 for three Doubles. Then, 4,000 for any combination of Any 3, Double, and Wild. Decorative flame patterns encircle the reels in golden frames. The flames are curling inward from the bottom to the top. Thus adding to the dramatic fiery theme.

The layout consists of three reels. Classic slot symbols like bars and 7s appear as symbols in this game. You can see the total bet and balance displayed on the screen. The large blue spin button on the right invites you to kick off your gameplay. The subtle sound design serves to highlight the intense action. Overall, the design is simple and fast-paced.

Special Features of Flaming Reels

Some classic symbols and features will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here are the special features of this slot:

Wild Symbols

For both 7 and bar symbols, the wild symbol acts as a substitute. This happens unless an active payline contains the combination of 3 doubles and a wild. For bar symbols and seven, double is wild. But that changes when three double and wild symbols show up on a live payline.

You will double your win with just one double in a non-jackpot winning combination. A combination of 2 doubles in a non-jackpot winning will pay out 4x the win.

Jackpot Wilds

For this feature, you receive the top when three doubles appear on an active payline. The second-tier jackpot is awarded for three wilds on an active payline. The three-tier jackpot is yours with an active payline that features 3 mixed double and wild symbols. Note that 3 Wild or 3 Double is not a replacement for the third-tier prize.

Cash on Reels

Cash on Reels symbol values are paid out by this feature. On an active payline, the Cash on Reels feature is activated when three symbols appear. These symbols are 3 Cash on Reels, double, and wild. It will pay out the total amount shown on the Cash on Reels symbols.

The winnings are doubled if the combination includes a double. It will pay out 4x of the win if the combination involves two double. The potential Cash on Reels values are 10, 15, 20, 25, 40, 50, 100, 150, and 250. These values are multiplied by the bet amount per line.

Your bet per line has already multiplied the values shown on the Cash on Reels symbols. Note that on every reel, not all Cash on Reels values appear.

Is Flaming Reels a Good Slot?

Flaming Reels is a lightning-fast video game that combines a throwback feel with flaming graphics. Every spin in Flaming Reels is exciting with its payout potential and 3x3 layout. The features, including wilds and Cash on Reels, are just enough to deliver a worthwhile session.

Jackpot tiers add extra heat, offering large payouts for fortunate combinations. You can increase the already blazing payouts by combining wild symbols while playing. Casual players may be satisfied with the 94% RTP. But high-return players may not be satisfied with the game.

Across all nine paylines, you'll find appealing symbols that are familiar and exciting. Flaming Reels adds some serious, hot fun to the reels. Get in on the action at FanDuel Casino if you're ready to feel the heat.

