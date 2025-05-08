New Casino Games Spotlight: Crazy Diamonds

Crazy Diamonds by Indigo Magic, is a fruit-themed classic slot machine. This online real money slot features 5x3 video reels played on 15 paylines. Landing identical symbols from left to right form winning combinations.

This online casino slot boasts a return to player percentage of 96.29%. Crazy Diamonds is a high volatility slot. Experienced players who enjoy the excitement of taking risks will find it ideal. Players have the opportunity to experience the thrill of winning up to 15,000x their wager.

The bets can range anywhere from 0.15 to 150. Therefore, it is suitable for low-rollers as well as those who are high rollers. The game is enhanced by features such as Expanding Wilds and crazy cash coin features. Keep reading to learn how to play this game at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Crazy Diamonds

The 5x3 layout of the game and the 15 paylines provide a simple playing field. Once you load the game, you’ll be ushered into the gaming screen. Click on the “i” info icon that takes you to the game rules, where you’ll find every relevant information.

You can look through the paytable to see how each of the Crazy Diamonds symbol payout. The menu displays the sound, turbo, and vibrate settings. You can switch to left-hand mode from the menu.

Choose your bet to start the game. It starts from 0.15 to 150 to bet on this game. After selecting your bet size, press the round Spin button. The round concludes when the reels stop spinning no wins are displayed, or when wins are presented.

When activated, turbo mode accelerates the visual representation of the reels spinning. This option only affects the visual presentation of the game round. It does not affect the outcome of the game round.

The autoplay mode allows you to play the game automatically. In the base game, it is possible to enable or disable it at any time. It lets you choose the number of rounds that will be played automatically. It also allows the setting of Loss Limit, Stop on Bonus, and Stop on Win above. Pressing the button while autoplay is enabled resets the rounds and disables autoplay.

On the adjacent reels, beginning from left to right, winning combinations can be formed. When it comes to winning combinations, only the highest possible win is paid out. The payouts are calculated according to lines. When multiple ways are won, all of the wins are added together.

Crazy Diamonds Slot Visuals and Sounds

Crazy Diamonds by Indigo Magic features incredible visuals. Launching the game brings back memories of classic fruit games. The slot’s visual is simple yet striking.

The gaming grid is set against a colorful blue backdrop that matches the theme. The reels have fruits and symbols on a white background. There are Lemons, plums, watermelons, and bars.

Atop the reels lies the bold inscribed “Crazy Diamonds” title. Beneath the reels are the different control buttons including the play and bet tab. Left of the grid lies the Grand, Major, Minor, and Mini prize values.

The lemons, plums, watermelons, and cherries pay the lowest. For 5-of-a-kind, these symbols pay from 0.70 to 1.54. The high-paying symbols are the Blue BAR, Orange BAR, Golden Bells, and Red Sevens. They pay from 2.52 to 10.50 for 5-of-a-kind. Overall, the simple design and matching soundtrack meet the slot’s theme.

Special Features of Crazy Diamond

This online slot real money game adventure comes with a few helpful features. The following are the exciting features that the Crazy Diamonds slot machine offers:

Expanding Wild Feature

There are only wild symbols on reels 2, 3, and 4. When a win is possible, wilds that have landed on the reel will expand to fill the space. In this slot, there are three instances of the Wild symbol. Each that appears on the expanding reel will have a random multiplier added to it when the wild expands.

You can benefit from multipliers, which can increase the amount of money you win. These values start from 1x, which is displayed as a regular Wild. Others are 2x, 3x, 3x, 5x, and 10x. When on the same pay line, wild multipliers multiply each other to increase wins. So, make sure you keep an eye out for these multipliers while playing the game.

Scatter Symbols

The inclusion of Scatters in Crazy Diamonds adds an additional dimension of excitement. The Scatter symbol is depicted by the icon with “Scatter” boldly inscribed. Bonus features that can be activated by scatter symbols. This symbol cannot be replaced by the Wild symbol.

Crazy Cash Coin Feature

The Cash Coin Symbols can appear on reels 2, 3, and 4 while the bonus spins feature is active. When a Wild symbol expands on the same reel as the coin, the player is rewarded with coins. These coins have the same value as cash prizes. The cash prizes are multipliers for the bets. In the absence of wild multipliers, coins are not multiplied.

Is Crazy Diamonds a Good Slot?

Absolutely! Crazy Diamonds will appeal to players who enjoy traditional fruit-based themes. Unlike traditional slots, Crazy Diamonds offers a more contemporary spin and gameplay.

With an RTP of 96.29%, Crazy Diamonds falls somewhere in the middle of the pack. It is up to the industry standard; hence, it can award reasonable payouts. For players seeking a balance of risk and reward, this slot machine may be a good choice.

Crazy Diamonds is not merely another slot machine with a fruit-based theme. It's a mesmerizing combination of classic aesthetics and soundtrack. Its enthralling features are designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Play Crazy Diamonds at FanDuel Casino to enjoy classic thrills and rewards.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).