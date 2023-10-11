New Casino Games Spotlight: Chests of Gold: Power Combo

Chests of Gold: Power Combo is a real money slot recently launched by All41 Studios based on the tales of a Robin Hood-looking adventurer with his signature bow and arrows. The online casino game features a 5x4 reel and offers 40 paylines. In this fantastic slot, you'll get to land winning combos when the reels stop spinning. If you're lucky, you can win up to 11,650x your stake.

Chests of Gold: Power Combo is set on a backdrop of a Sherwood-looking fantasy forest, and the game comes with some unique features. It even has different Jackpot prizes as well as multiplier wins. In this spotlight, we will cover some of the features that make this real money slot stand out.

How to Play Chests of Gold: Power Combo

When you launch Chest Gold: Power Combo, you'll need to spin the reels to get winning combinations. If you get identical symbols on any of the active 40 paylines, you will receive a payout. You can wager a minimum of $0.20 and a maximum of $20 per spin in the Chests of Gold: Power Combo slot.

One of the intriguing features of this slot is that the reels can expand from 5x4 to 5x6, especially during the free spins round. You can check the cogwheel icon on the game to adjust the game settings. You'll find the auto-spin and quick-spin options there, as well as the sound controls. Below the cogwheel icon, you can click on the icon with lines to check the paytable. You'll also get more information about them before you begin spinning the reels

Chests of Gold: Power Combo is a high volatility slot with a 96.40% RTP. You can get big wins in the slot, but not as much as the decent wins.

Chests of Gold: Power Combo Slot Visuals and Sounds

Chests of Gold: Power Combo has an attractive design and artistic style that compliments the game’s medieval feel.

In addition to its visual quality, the soundtrack is also immersive and complements the forest theme. You'll also find matching symbols like the quiver of arrows, a pouch of gold, and the three main characters in the game.

Is Chests of Gold: Power Combo a Good Slot?

Of course, Chests of Gold: Power Combo slot is a fantastic casino game. You can play this slot machine at the FanDuel casino to win real money. Players can win up to 11,650x their stake in this incredible slot, especially if lucky. The bonus features will double your payout, and you can also take advantage of the bonus-buy option. Chests of Gold: Power Combo is a game we recommend whether you're a newbie or an advanced player.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).