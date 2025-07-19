Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (47-50) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-74)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MNNT

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-194) | COL: (+162)

MIN: (-194) | COL: (+162) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

MIN: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-1, 5.21 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 3-13, 6.60 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Zebby Matthews (1-1, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela (3-13, 6.60 ERA). When Matthews starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Matthews' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 7-11-0 record against the spread in Senzatela's starts. The Rockies have a 5-13 record in Senzatela's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (59.3%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -194 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +162 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are -134 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +112.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

Twins versus Rockies on July 19 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 32, or 52.5%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 4-2 when favored by -194 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 93 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 47-46-0 in 93 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 21-70 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Colorado has a 12-53 record (winning just 18.5% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-54-3).

The Rockies have gone 38-57-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 89 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .584. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters, he is 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Buxton has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .667 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach is batting .251 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 96th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in the majors.

Ty France has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .258 with a .352 OBP and 34 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Jeffers heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has 89 hits with a .325 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies. He's batting .277.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has 18 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .269. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .261.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .327 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks.

Twins vs Rockies Head to Head

7/18/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2024: 17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/11/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 10/1/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/30/2023: 14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 6/26/2022: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2022: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2022: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!