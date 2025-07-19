Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Cubs vs Red Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (58-39) vs. Boston Red Sox (53-46)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FOX

Cubs vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-152) | BOS: (+128)

CHC: (-152) | BOS: (+128) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 6-3, 2.65 ERA vs Jose Bello (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (6-3) to the mound, while Jose Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox. Imanaga and his team have a record of 6-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Imanaga's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Bello's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61%)

Cubs vs Red Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +128 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Red Sox Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Red Sox. The Cubs are +128 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -154.

The over/under for Cubs-Red Sox on July 19 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (70.5%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious 22 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 94 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 47-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 14 of the 31 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Boston has gone 5-6 (45.5%).

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-48-3).

The Red Sox have gone 53-45-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago OPS (.879) this season. He has a .279 batting average, an on-base percentage of .384, and a slugging percentage of .496.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has hit 25 homers this season while driving in 71 runs. He's batting .265 this season and slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Crow-Armstrong takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 99 hits and is batting .265 this season.

Suzuki has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a .322 on-base percentage and a .431 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .259.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Duran brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and five walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads his team with 87 hits. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Trevor Story is batting .254 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 18 walks.

Cubs vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/18/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/27/2024: 17-0 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

17-0 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/16/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/15/2023: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/14/2023: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/3/2022: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2022: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/1/2022: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

