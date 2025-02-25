New Casino Games Spotlight: Bonanza Blast

Mine for gold and win big in one of the newest online real money slots available to play on FanDuel Casino: Bonanza Blast. This slot game from AGS has 5x3 reels and 243 paylines, with thrilling features, great graphics, and a fun soundtrack.

The PowerXStream mechanism in Bonanza Blast gives every single spin an astounding 3,125 ways to win with an RTP of 96%. As the game is highly volatile, wins may be few but significant.

AGS has incorporated a lot of features that make each spin worth it. These include the wild, scatter, PowerXstream, and Bonanza Blast features. Read on to understand the gameplay and how to spin this slot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Bonanza Blast

Bonanza Blast slot action is typical of online slots. After starting the game, click “Menu” in the control panel's lower left corner. Then, select “Help” to read the game information. You can also view the paytable to see the symbols and their payout values.

You can play Bonanza Blast with total bets from 0.60 to 6. Your bet level determines your spin stake. The audio controls are in the lower right corner. After setting your bet, press the center Spin button to start the game.

Your winning combination will appear after the reels stop spinning. To play numerous games simultaneously with the same stake, use autoplay. Select the desired amount of spins, loss cap, or win cap, and then hit the Auto button to activate autoplay.

After you start autoplay, the Play button will change to a Stop button. It will show you how many spins are left. Just press the Stop button whenever you want to stop autoplay. When the specified limits are reached, autoplay will automatically stop.

Bonanza Blast Slot Visuals and Sounds

Once you fire up Bonanza Blast, you'll see all you need for an entertaining gaming session. The entrance to a goldmine, with rails leading in, can be seen in the background surrounded by cactuses in a desert setting. Enhancing the thrill, the game’s logo showcases dynamite flanking it on either side. The presence of gold, though ubiquitous, never loses its charm and visual appeal while the banjo heavy soundtrack keeps the good times strumming while you spin and win.

The gold mining theme is brought to life in Bonanza Blast by a variety of symbols. In this game, 9, 10, and jack are lower-paying symbols. These symbols pay 15x, 50x, and 100x your bet. Aces, Kings, and Queens pay 20x, 60x, and 120x.

A pickaxe and padlock pay 40x, 80x, and 250x your stake. The lamp and the gold cart are the high-paying symbols. They have payouts of 50x, 100x, and 300x, respectively.

The dynamite-shaped wild symbol can substitute for any other symbol in the game. However, it does not replace the scatter, a golden nugget. The slot’s whimsical, cartoonish style is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

Jackpots on Bonanza Blast

Bonanza Blast's winning packages include amazing jackpots. You can win a mini, minor, major, or grand jackpot. The top of the grid shows all prize values. The grand jackpot is the top prize, and it offers a massive payout. It pays 10,000x your bet.

As you go down the shaft, you'll see the major jackpot. This offers a substantial payout of 800x. If you play the minor jackpot, your winnings can be increased by 25x. The mini jackpot comes in last. It pays a modest 10x your bet.

Special Features of Bonanza Slot

AGS keeps you on the edge of your seat with Bonanza Blast's thrilling special features. Below are the features of this online slot real money game:

Wild

As the game's wild symbols, the dynamite sticks provide some truly explosive features. Only reels 2, 3, and 4 can have these symbols. So, they can't win lines by themselves. They can substitute for any symbol except the scatter to help win. You can't get the Jackpot Pick Bonus without the wilds.

Scatter

The Scatter is an important feature of the game. It happens randomly on all reels and can’t be replaced. When you get four gold scatters, twelve bonus spins will be yours. Every extra scatter symbol results in five extra bonus spins.

Bonanza Blast Feature

The Bonanza Blast feature is available to players in the base game. Revealed during the Bonanza Blast feature are extra rows of symbols. The rows from the bonanza blast will appear for the rest of the bonus spins. The symbols in concealed fields are not evaluated.

Jackpot Pick Bonus

This can be won whenever a wild landing occurs anywhere on the base game reels. You will be given a total of twelve objects. Then, you have to pick out objects that reveal jackpot icons until you find three that match. After that, you receive the matching jackpot and the jackpot pick bonus is over.

PowerXStream

At least one wild symbol must be visible on the reels for this feature to activate at random. The number of winning symbols in a combination determines the multiplier for the payout.

On adjacent reels, beginning with the bottommost reel, all PowerXstream wins pay left to right. You can only be paid the highest award per PowerXstream combination. The Bet Multiplier is used to multiply PowerXstream combinations.

Should You Play Bonanza Blast?

Bonanza Blast by AGS delivers an entertaining and engaging gameplay worth every spin. The PowerXStream mechanism makes Bonanza Blast stand out. Due to this special feature, the mining expedition is really exciting. Every spin has 243 winning combinations.

Play slots for real money with Bonanza Blast and win cash prizes. One of four jackpots could be yours for the taking with every spin. Bonanza Blast delivers theoretical payouts of 96%. Since it maintains a fair house edge, this number is comforting for slot players, but low risk players may want to keep the volatility in mind as they spin. Bonanza Blast not only looks good, the game also offers incredible chances to win real money. Play Bonanza Blast and all the other top online slots we have avilable at FanDuel Casino to experience innovative mechanics and engaging gameplay!

