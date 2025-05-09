New Casino Games Spotlight: Age of the Gods

Vibrant graphics bring the ancient Greek theme in the world of Age of the Gods slot to life. This progressive jackpot online real money slot comes with 5x3 reels and 20 paylines. Three or more matching symbols anywhere on a payline trigger a winning spin.

Age of the Gods has medium variance with a default RTP of 94.03%. The RTP rises to 95.02% with the jackpot contribution. You can win 10,000x your bet in this game.

Poseidon, Zeus, Hercules, and Athena are this progressive jackpot slot's heroes. Age of the Gods features include the scatter symbol, wild symbol, and Age of the Gods bonus. Read on to discover how to play Age of the Gods at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Age of the Gods

Playing Age of the Gods is a breeze from the get-go due to its user-friendly interface. Start by reading the rules of the game before you play for real money. To find out how to play and what features are available, click the “Help” icon. Hit the "Paytable" button afterwards to view the symbol values.

Each spin activates all 20 paylines. You will find betting options, from 0.01 to 2. After deciding how much to wager, press the spin tab. If you want to spin quickly, turbo mode is the way to go.

You can also use the autoplay feature to activate automatic spins. Age of the Gods allows you to select up to 99 autospins. Spinning the reels to form winning symbol combinations is the aim of this game. Winning combinations must begin on the leftmost reel and feature consecutive symbols on a payline.

Age of the Gods Slot Visuals and Sounds

The visuals alongside the gameplay in Age of the Gods are appealing. It portrays a theme inspired by the enchanting tales of Greek mythology. Age of the Gods draws upon the essence of various divine beings from ancient Greece. Take on the role of these Greek gods as you explore a mysterious temple on Mount Olympus.

The game is staged on gilded blue and gold-framed reels. It is set against the backdrop of Mount Olympus, high in the clouds. The royal triad of A, K, and Q, a helmet, and Greek gods make up the game’s symbols. The enchanting figures of the Greek gods grace the slot reels. These gods include Athena, Hades, Hercules, Poseidon, and Zeus.

Enhancing the gaming experience are the sound effects. The captivating soundtrack is accompanied by exhilarating audio cues for wins. The user interface flows effortlessly, inviting players to explore with grace and ease. Thus making it a delight for everyone to engage with.

Jackpots on Age of the Gods

The progressive jackpot game Age of the Gods has multiple levels. All wagers placed on games featuring the Age of the Gods Jackpot contribute to its accumulation. You will be transported to a 5×4 grid as soon as you access the Jackpot feature. This game requires matching three symbols to win the jackpot.

You can win one of four jackpot tiers. They are Power, Extra Power, Super Power, and Ultimate Power. The prize amounts vary among the various jackpot types. For a life-changing chance at a fortune, play for the Ultimate Power jackpot. The starting amount for the jackpots is:

Power: 50

Extra Power: 500

Super Power: 5,000

Ultimate Power: 100,000

When you activate this feature, you're guaranteed a progressive jackpot. All you have to do is match three jackpot symbols from the same jackpot. Alternatively, you could just wait for the 30 seconds to elapse.

After any spin in any of the linked games, the Jackpot game can be triggered at random. Participating in the jackpot game ensures that you will win one of the four jackpots. Each of the 20 coins on the jackpot screen covers one of the four jackpot symbols. The symbol for the jackpot is revealed when you click on a coin, which flips it. When you find 3 identical symbols, you win the jackpot for that symbol.

Special Features of Age of the Gods

Several features and bonus games abound in this online slot real money game. The following is an overview of Age of the Gods features:

Wild

The Wild symbol is depicted as a golden wreath in the game. For winning combinations, the Wild symbol can substitute for any symbol excluding scatters. Two or more Wild symbols in a row beginning on reel 1 trigger an additional payout. A win amount from Wild symbols can be more than the win amount from regular symbols. When this happens, it is paid out instead of the regular symbol win.

Scatter

The Scatter symbol is the game's logo. It is not necessary for Scatters to appear on a specific payline. If the spin results have 3 or more Scatter symbols, the payout is multiplied by the total stake. Then it is added to payline winnings.

The Age of the Gods Bonus can be activated by landing 3+ scatters anywhere on the reels. This bonus offers the chance to win one of four bonus games features. The Scatter cannot activate the Age of the Gods Bonus during bonus games.

Pantheon of Power on Reels Feature

Here, Athena, Zeus, Poseidon, Hercules, and Aphrodite can appear consecutively, in any order. On an active payline, from the leftmost reel, a cash reward of 200x line bet is paid. You have to play the base game to win the Pantheon Of Power.

Age of the Gods Bonus

This feature presents you with 20 coins hiding symbols of various gods. This includes Zeus, Hercules, Poseidon, and Athena. By selecting a symbol, a god's symbol is revealed. Triggering a god's bonus games feature is as simple as getting three of their symbols.

You will be taken back to the Age of the Gods Bonus screen once a bonus game feature ends. Click the icons again to activate another bonus games feature after revealing god symbols. The only time you can re-trigger the bonus games is during the Age of the Gods Bonus. Clicking on an icon that reveals a Hades symbol exits the Age of the Gods Bonus. Then, takes you back to the main game.

Is Age of the Gods a Good Slot?

Age of the Gods is great for progressive jackpots and Greek mythology slot lovers. Players worldwide love Age of the Gods for obvious reasons. There are exciting bonus features, a progressive jackpot, and large payouts.

Unlike most slots, the default RTP rests below the industry standard. It features a 94.03% RTP and only rises to 95.02% during jackpots. Regarding volatility, it delivers medium volatility, hence a moderate amount of risk.

The Age of the Gods slot will appeal to players of diverse gaming styles. Its vibrant visuals and rewarding bonus features will have you begging for more. If you play slots for real money, get into action at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).