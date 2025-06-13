New Casino Games Spotlight: 3 Lucky Leprechauns

3 Lucky Leprechauns by 4ThePlayer lets you pick your luckiest Leprechaun to accompany you. You can win in 243 ways on this online casino real money slot with 5x3 reels. Wins form when matching symbols appear beginning on the first reel.

Guaranteed win spins, cash prizes, and Pick-a-win feature picks are all up for grabs in 3 Lucky Leprechauns. The maximum win is 5,000x the bet, and the volatility is medium to high. You can wager as little as 0.10 or as much as 30. The slot’s default RTP is 96.0%, which aligns with the industry standard.

You will also encounter different features while trailing with the Lucky Leprechauns. These include win spins, Pick-a-Win, and the Leprechaun Trail bonus. Stay on the page to learn how to play 3 Lucky Leprechauns at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play 3 Lucky Leprechauns

The bright and bubbly aesthetic makes playing 3 Lucky Leprechauns interesting. Load the game and click the menu button to access the paytable, game rules, and other settings. Read the relevant information to learn how to make the best of the slot.

The + and - buttons allow you to select the amount of your bet. The wager multiplies any winnings with bets from 0.10 to 30. After setting your stake, start the game by pressing the spin button.

You can use the autoplay to play without touching the spin button. To access Autoplay and play multiple rounds, simply press the button. It allows you to set win limits, loss caps, and the number of spins.

Spins end automatically when they reach the selected number or loss, or single win limit. When the spin ends, the symbols that won are highlighted. The payout for winning combinations goes from left to right.

3 Lucky Leprechauns Slot Visuals and Sounds

The graphics are vibrant and high-quality, with a cartoon-like art style.

In the background, a rainbow and wisps of white cloud cover the brilliant blue skies. Underneath the grid is a river and a pebbled road that leads to a little cottage. The scenery is warm and welcoming, enhancing the magical countryside feel.

3 Lucky Leprechauns feature traditional Irish luck symbols. There are four-leaf clovers, beer mugs, gold coins, and card symbols. The leprechaun hat sits to the right, serving as the buy feature. The audio matches the Irish theme.

The 10s, Js, Qs, Ks, and As are low-paying symbols. You can win 3x or 5x when you land a five-of-a-kind with them. The mushroom, well, beer pint, four-leaf clover, and horseshoe pay out the most. For a win with 5 symbols, the payout can range from 8x to 30x the bet. Except for the Scatter, the Wild can stand in for any other symbol. The slot is the kind of relaxing release that, upon loading, will lift your spirits.

Special Features of 3 Lucky Leprechauns

4ThePlay has packed 3 Lucky Leprechauns with interesting features, like:

Wild

Except for scatters, the Wild symbol can stand in for any other symbol. It can take on different Leprechauns depending on your choice. The options are Muriel, Ardal, and Seamus. Changing the Wild symbol Leprechaun does not affect the game's RTP or features.

Leprechaun Trail Bonus

With 3 bonus scatters, you'll begin the Leprechaun Trail at the very bottom.

With 4 bonus scatters, you'll begin the trail on Level 7.

Level 12 of the Leprechaun Trail is your starting point when you get 5 Bonus Scatters.

A random selection will take place on every level of the Leprechaun Trail. You’ll get a reward or a level up. Following a level win, you’ll be redirected to the beginning of the Leprechaun Trail. Here, the random selection process will repeat. You will receive your prize after the Leprechaun Trail bonus ends if you win one.

Win Spin

You can win anywhere from 4 to 15 Win Spins when this feature is triggered by a certain ladder position. The win multiplier for Win Spins is 5x, meaning that any wins will be multiplied by this value.

In Win Spins, a winning symbol combination is awarded with every spin. You will receive your winnings, and the feature will end when the Win Spins are exhausted.

Pick-a-Win

The number of picks you can win in the Pick-a-Win bonus ranges from one to five. It depends on your ladder position when it triggers. There will be a plethora of chests available for your selection. With every chest comes a monetary reward.

You can increase your total win by tapping any of the chests to reveal a cash prize. You will be paid out for your wins when the feature ends and your picks runs out.

Buy Feature

There are three different Buy Feature modes available to you. This includes the Leprechaun Trail, Win Spins, and Pick-a-Win. The Buy feature is exclusive to the original game. You can’t cash out your winnings from the Win Spins or Pick-a-Win bonuses in this feature.

Is 3 Lucky Leprechauns a Good Slot?

Experience the thrill of the Leprechaun Trail, where you can get cash prizes with every win. Play 3 Lucky Leprechauns bonuses for the top wins or trade win spins and picks for cash. If you make it to the end of the trail, the Leprechaun will reward you 5,000x in a pot of gold.

The slot is cheerful and designed to attract players with its whimsical Irish folklore aesthetic. You feel like everything is possible on the Leprechaun Trail. Unlock better prizes and features as you progress through the levels. Spin 3 Lucky Leprechauns at FanDuel Casino if you love to play slots for real money.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).