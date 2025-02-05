Nets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and MNMT

The Brooklyn Nets (17-33) are favored (-2) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (8-41) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and MNMT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Nets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -2 217.5 -134 +114

Nets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (57.8%)

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nets have compiled a 24-24-2 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 19-29-1 against the spread this season.

Nets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 49 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 49 opportunities (51%).

Brooklyn has a worse record against the spread in home games (6-15-1) than it does on the road (18-9-1).

The Nets have exceeded the total in eight of 22 home games (36.4%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 14 of 28 matchups (50%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (10-15-0) than away (9-14-1) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52%, 13 of 25) compared to away (50%, 12 of 24).

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 10 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Cameron Johnson averages 19.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made treys per contest.

Keon Johnson is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jalen Wilson is averaging 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.3 points for the Wizards, plus 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.5 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Wizards are getting 8.4 points, 3.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

The Wizards receive 15.2 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 5.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

