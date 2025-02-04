Nets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Nets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (32-17) are 9-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (16-33) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.

Nets vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -9 209.5 -391 +310

Nets vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (69.2%)

Nets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 29-19-1 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 49 games this year, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times this season.

The Nets have gone over the point total 44.9% of the time this season (22 of 49 games with a set point total).

Houston sports a worse record against the spread in home games (12-10-1) than it does in away games (17-9-0).

Looking at point totals, the Rockets hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 23 opportunities this season (43.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 26 opportunities (65.4%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (18-9-1) than at home (5-15-1) this year.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 38.1% of the time at home (eight of 21), and 50% of the time away (14 of 28).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 5 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Jalen Green averages 21.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Amen Thompson averages 13.9 points, 8.2 boards and 3 assists.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists for the Nets.

D'Angelo Russell averages 13.2 points, 2.9 boards and 5.3 assists. He is also making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.3 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Nets receive 9.6 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Ziaire Williams gets the Nets 9.6 points, 4.7 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

