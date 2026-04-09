Nets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Nets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (18-61) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (20-59) on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at Barclays Center as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSIN. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.

Nets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -3.5 224.5 -162 +136

Nets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (54.3%)

Nets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 37 times over 79 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 79 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 44.3% of the time (35 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Indiana has a better record against the spread at home (22-17-0) than it does in road games (15-25-0).

In home games, the Pacers go over the total 51.3% of the time (20 of 39 games). They've hit the over in 50% of games on the road (20 of 40 contests).

This year, Brooklyn is 19-20-1 at home against the spread (.475 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-2 ATS (.462).

Nets games have finished above the over/under more often at home (20 times out of 40) than on the road (15 of 39) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Andrew Nembhard averages 16.9 points, 2.8 boards and 7.7 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarace Walker averages 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 42% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Ben Sheppard is averaging 7.1 points, 3 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Drake Powell gives the Nets 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ochai Agbaji averages 5.1 points, 2.3 boards and 0.8 assists. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field.

The Nets are receiving 6.9 points, 2 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Ben Saraf.

The Nets are getting 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jalen Wilson.

The Nets are receiving 7.2 points, 2.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Malachi Smith.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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