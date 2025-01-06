Nets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Nets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSIN

The Brooklyn Nets (13-22) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (18-18) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total is 222 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -8.5 222 -370 +295

Nets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (52.1%)

Nets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 15 times in 36 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 35 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 35 chances this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 35 opportunities (51.4%).

Against the spread, Indiana has played worse when playing at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and nine times in 21 road games.

The Pacers have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in 11 of 15 home matchups (73.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 21 games (57.1%).

This season, Brooklyn is 4-10-1 at home against the spread (.267 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-6-1 ATS (.650).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over eight of 15 times at home (53.3%), and 10 of 20 on the road (50%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 19.7 points, 7.3 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 51.8% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.3 points, 1.6 assists and 7.1 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.6 points, 1.9 assists and 6.2 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.6% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists. He is also sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Nic Claxton averages 9.9 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 56.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are getting 24.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Per game, Ben Simmons provides the Nets 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

