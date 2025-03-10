Nets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Nets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: SportsNet LA and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (21-42) are 6-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (40-22) on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Nets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6 216.5 -255 +210

Nets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (64%)

Nets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 35 times in 62 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 63 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 28 times out of 63 chances this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 27 of 63 opportunities (42.9%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 32 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 opportunities on the road.

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in 14 of 32 home games (43.8%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in 14 of 30 matchups (46.7%).

This season, Brooklyn is 11-17-2 at home against the spread (.367 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-13-1 ATS (.576).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over 12 of 30 times at home (40%), and 15 of 33 on the road (45.5%).

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 boards.

Luka Doncic averages 27 points, 8.2 boards and 7.8 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.1 points, 0.8 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jaxson Hayes' numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 71.4% from the floor.

Gabe Vincent's numbers on the season are 5.6 points, 1.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 54.4% of his shots from the field.

The Nets are getting 19 points, 4.1 boards and 3 assists per game from Cameron Johnson.

The Nets are getting 13.1 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 37.3% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The Nets are getting 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jalen Wilson.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.