Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and MSG

The Brooklyn Nets (17-52) are heavy underdogs (+18) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (45-25) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 20, 2026 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is 215.5.

Nets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -18 215.5 -2000 +1040

Nets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (80%)

Nets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 36-33-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 69 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 33 times out of 69 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 44.9% of the time (31 out of 69 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 34 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 36 opportunities on the road.

The Knicks have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.1%) than road tilts (47.2%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .441 (15-18-1). Away, it is .429 (15-18-2).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 52.9% of the time at home (18 of 34), and 37.1% of the time on the road (13 of 35).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20 points, 11.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Mitchell Robinson's numbers on the season are 5.3 points, 8.9 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 70.8% from the field.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 11.9 points, 7.1 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 57.1% of his shots from the field.

Danny Wolf's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Nets receive 7.3 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Nets are getting 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ziaire Williams.

Nolan Traore's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 1.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

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