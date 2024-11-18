Nets vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 19

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (5-8) visit the Brooklyn Nets (5-9) after losing five road games in a row. The Nets are favored by only 2 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The point total is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -2 223.5 -142 +120

Nets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (71.3%)

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread in a matchup eight times this season (8-4-2).

The Hornets are 6-6-1 against the spread this year.

This season, seven of the Nets' games have gone over the point total out of 13 chances.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on four of 13 set point totals (30.8%).

Brooklyn sports a worse record against the spread at home (2-3-1) than it does in away games (6-1-1).

The Nets have exceeded the total in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 3-3-1 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (two times out of seven) than on the road (two of six) this season.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Thomas is averaging 24.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder averages 18.1 points, 2.9 boards and 6.1 assists.

Cameron Johnson averages 16.9 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists.

Nic Claxton is averaging 8.6 points, 7.7 boards and 2.5 assists.

Ziaire Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 29.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.6 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Hornets get 15.5 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Per game, Grant Williams gives the Hornets 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Brandon Miller provides the Hornets 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 9.1 points, 4.3 boards and 2.0 assists per game from Cody Martin.

