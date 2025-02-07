Nets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSUN

The Brooklyn Nets (17-34) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (25-24) at Barclays Center on Friday, February 7, 2025. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on YES and FDSSUN. The matchup's point total is 208.5.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6.5 208.5 -270 +220

Nets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (66%)

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a matchup 21 times this season (21-26-2).

The Nets are 24-25-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 27 times out of 51 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over 45.1% of the time (23 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 22 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 27 opportunities in away games.

In terms of point totals, the Heat hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 22 opportunities this season (68.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 27 opportunities (44.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.261, 6-16-1 record) than on the road (.643, 18-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over nine of 23 times at home (39.1%), and 14 of 28 on the road (50%).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.9 points, 5.6 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.4 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is also draining 54.9% of his shots from the field.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Nets get 12.9 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 boards and 5.2 assists.

The Nets are receiving 10 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Keon Johnson.

The Nets receive 9.5 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

