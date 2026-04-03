Nets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: FDSSE and YES

The Atlanta Hawks (44-33) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (18-58) on Friday, April 3, 2026 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 225.5.

Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -16.5 225.5 -2000 +1040

Nets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (70.9%)

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have compiled a 42-35-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have 35 wins against the spread in 76 games this year.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 38 times out of 76 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 43.4% of the time (33 out of 76 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse when playing at home, covering 20 times in 39 home games, and 22 times in 38 road games.

In home games, the Hawks exceed the over/under 43.6% of the time (17 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 55.3% of games (21 of 38).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (18-19-2) than at home (17-19-1) this year.

Nets games have gone above the over/under 48.6% of the time at home (18 of 37), and 38.5% of the time away (15 of 39).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.8 points, 8.1 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.9 points, 6.8 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 11.7 points, 7 boards and 3.7 assists for the Nets.

The Nets are getting 12.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets receive 7.2 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.2 boards and 3 assists.

Per game, Ziaire Williams gets the Nets 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Nolan Traore gives the Nets 8.5 points, 1.7 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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