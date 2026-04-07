Nets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: FDSWI and WLNY

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-47) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (19-59) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSWI and WLNY. The matchup's point total is 220.5.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1.5 220.5 -144 +122

Nets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (50.2%)

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 35 times in 78 games with a set spread.

The Nets are 36-39-3 against the spread this year.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 36 times.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 44.9% of the time (35 out of 78 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-21-0) than it does in away games (16-22-0).

The Bucks have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (57.5%) than road tilts (34.2%).

Brooklyn has the same winning percentage against the spread (.462) at home (18-20-1 record) and on the road (18-19-2) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.3%, 20 of 39) compared to away (38.5%, 15 of 39).

Bucks Leaders

AJ Green is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jericho Sims is averaging 4.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Ousmane Dieng averages 7.2 points, 2.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Pete Nance is averaging 5.5 points, 0.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Gary Harris is averaging 2.6 points, 1.1 assists and 1.2 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Nolan Traore averages 8.9 points for the Nets, plus 1.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Josh Minott's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.2 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Drake Powell's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Nets 5.1 points, 2.3 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ben Saraf averages 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 38.2% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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