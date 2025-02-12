Nets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-33) are 2-point favorites as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (19-34) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-PH. The point total for the matchup is 212.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2 212.5 -134 +116

Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (55.2%)

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a matchup 20 times this season (20-33-0).

Against the spread, the Nets are 26-25-2 this year.

This season, 29 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 23 of 53 set point totals (43.4%).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread in home games (9-18-0) than it does in road games (11-15-0).

The 76ers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (51.9%) than road games (57.7%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (18-9-1) than at home (8-16-1).

Nets games have gone above the over/under 36% of the time at home (nine of 25), and 50% of the time on the road (14 of 28).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 27.6 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Paul George averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10 points for the Nets, plus 7.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell provides the Nets 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets receive 9.9 points per game from Keon Johnson, plus 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jalen Wilson averages 9.3 points, 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

