Nebraska vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-14) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (20-16) on April 6, 2025. The Knights have also won three games in a row.

Nebraska vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Nebraska vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska win (65.8%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Nebraska (-4.5) versus UCF on Sunday. The total has been set at 157.5 points for this game.

Nebraska vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 18-15-0 ATS this season.

UCF has put together a 17-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than UCF covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (61.5%).

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 16 games at home, and they've covered six times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (7-11-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Nebraska vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has won in 15, or 71.4%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cornhuskers have a win-loss record of 11-4 when favored by -176 or better by bookmakers this year.

UCF has won six of the 19 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (31.6%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Knights have gone 3-10 (23.1%).

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska's +108 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76 points per game (116th in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per contest (206th in college basketball).

Nebraska's leading scorer, Brice Williams, ranks 13th in the country averaging 20.4 points per game.

UCF has a -12 scoring differential, putting up 80.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allowing 80.5 (350th in college basketball).

Keyshawn Hall is 50th in college basketball with a team-leading 18.8 points per game.

The Cornhuskers pull down 32.7 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) compared to the 32.1 of their opponents.

Berke Buyuktuncel paces the Cornhuskers with 5.6 rebounds per game (415th in college basketball action).

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Knights accumulate rank 126th in the nation, two fewer than the 34.9 their opponents collect.

Hall paces the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball).

Nebraska puts up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball), while allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions (169th in college basketball).

The Knights record 95 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball), while allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

