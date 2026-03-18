Nebraska vs Troy College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Troy Trojans (22-11) hit the court against the No. 4 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6) on Thursday at Paycom Center. The contest starts at 12:40 p.m. ET, on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Troy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Nebraska vs. Troy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (77.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Nebraska (-12.5) versus Troy on Thursday. The over/under is set at 137.5 points for this game.

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Nebraska vs. Troy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Troy has put together a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Troy is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 4-7 ATS record Nebraska racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 18 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Trojans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

Nebraska vs. Troy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (90.9%) in those games.

The Cornhuskers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -1250 or better on the moneyline.

Troy has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. Troy has finished 5-3 in those games.

The Trojans have played as a moneyline underdog of +740 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 92.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Troy Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Nebraska was the 116th-ranked team in college basketball (76.0 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 199th (72.6 points conceded per game).

Nebraska grabbed 32.7 rebounds per game and conceded 32.2 boards last year, ranking 142nd and 247th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 14.2 assists per game last year, Nebraska was 124th in college basketball.

Last year, Nebraska was 150th in the country in turnovers committed (10.9 per game) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9).

Troy was 193rd in college basketball last season with 73.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 26th with 65.7 points allowed per contest.

Troy grabbed 35.0 rebounds per game (34th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (60th-ranked).

Troy delivered 13.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 148th in the country.

With 12.6 turnovers per game, Troy ranked 312th in the country. It forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 53rd in college basketball.

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