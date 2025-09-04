Nebraska vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Akron Zips is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Nebraska vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Nebraska: (N/A) | Akron: (N/A)

Nebraska: (N/A) | Akron: (N/A) Spread: Nebraska: -34.5 (-114) | Akron: +34.5 (-106)

Nebraska: -34.5 (-114) | Akron: +34.5 (-106) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Nebraska vs Akron Betting Trends

Nebraska is winless against the spread this year.

Akron has no wins against the spread this year.

None of Akron's one games has hit the over in 2025.

Nebraska vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (96.4%)

Nebraska vs Akron Point Spread

Nebraska is favored by 34.5 points versus Akron. Nebraska is -114 to cover the spread, while Akron is -106.

Nebraska vs Akron Over/Under

The Nebraska-Akron game on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Nebraska vs. Akron Points Insights

The Cornhuskers' average implied point total last season was 12.5 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (28.5 implied points on average compared to 41 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Zips (31.5) is 24.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (7).

Nebraska vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

