NCAAF

Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cotton Bowl 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Hurricanes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Ohio State: (-365) | Miami (FL): (+285)
  • Spread: Ohio State: -9.5 (-115) | Miami (FL): +9.5 (-105)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Ohio State is 10-3-0 this season.
  • As 9.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State is 8-2 against the spread.
  • Ohio State has played 13 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 8-5-0 this year.
  • There have been five Miami (FL) games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buckeyes win (66.1%)

Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Point Spread

Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite against Miami (FL). Ohio State is -115 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -105.

Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Ohio State-Miami (FL) game on Dec. 31, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Ohio State vs Miami (FL) Moneyline

Miami (FL) is a +285 underdog on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -365 favorite.

Ohio State vs. Miami (FL) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ohio State34.9138.2148.713
Miami (FL)32.22313.0651.713

Ohio State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Ohio State vs. Miami (FL) analysis on FanDuel Research.

