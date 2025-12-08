Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Birmingham Bowl 2025

The Georgia Southern Eagles versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers is on the college football schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-164) | Appalachian State: (+136)

Georgia Southern: (-164) | Appalachian State: (+136) Spread: Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-110) | Appalachian State: +3.5 (-110)

Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-110) | Appalachian State: +3.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has seven wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

For the year, Georgia Southern is 4-0 as 3.5-point or better favorites.

Out of 12 Georgia Southern games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Appalachian State is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, six of Appalachian State's 12 games have hit the over.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Point Spread

Georgia Southern is favored by 3.5 points versus Appalachian State. Georgia Southern is -110 to cover the spread, while Appalachian State is -110.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Over/Under

The over/under for the Georgia Southern versus Appalachian State matchup on Dec. 29 has been set at 59.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Moneyline

The Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State moneyline has Georgia Southern as a -164 favorite, while Appalachian State is a +136 underdog.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Southern 27.8 69 34.2 129 58.7 12 Appalachian State 25.3 87 29.8 100 55.3 12

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Stadium: Protective Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State analysis on FanDuel Research.