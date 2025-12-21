Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl 2025
The Thursday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-275) | Ole Miss: (+220)
- Spread: Georgia: -6.5 (-122) | Ole Miss: +6.5 (100)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Georgia is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, Georgia is 3-5.
- Out of 13 Georgia games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
- Ole Miss' record against the spread in 2025 is 8-5-0.
- Ole Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, six of Ole Miss' 13 games have gone over the point total.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Point Spread
Ole Miss is a 6.5-point underdog against Georgia. Ole Miss is +100 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -122.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Over/Under
Georgia versus Ole Miss, on Jan. 1, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Ole Miss-Georgia, Ole Miss is the underdog at +220, and Georgia is -275.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|31.9
|27
|15.9
|9
|52.7
|13
|Ole Miss
|37.5
|10
|19.3
|31
|57.7
|13
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Ole Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.