NCAAF

Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl 2025

Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl 2025

The Thursday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Georgia: (-275) | Ole Miss: (+220)
  • Spread: Georgia: -6.5 (-122) | Ole Miss: +6.5 (100)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Georgia is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, Georgia is 3-5.
  • Out of 13 Georgia games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
  • Ole Miss' record against the spread in 2025 is 8-5-0.
  • Ole Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • This season, six of Ole Miss' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Point Spread

Ole Miss is a 6.5-point underdog against Georgia. Ole Miss is +100 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -122.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Over/Under

Georgia versus Ole Miss, on Jan. 1, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ole Miss-Georgia, Ole Miss is the underdog at +220, and Georgia is -275.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Georgia31.92715.9952.713
Ole Miss37.51019.33157.713

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Game day: Thursday, January 1, 2026
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Caesars Superdome

