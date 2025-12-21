Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl 2025

The Thursday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-275) | Ole Miss: (+220)

Georgia: (-275) | Ole Miss: (+220) Spread: Georgia: -6.5 (-122) | Ole Miss: +6.5 (100)

Georgia: -6.5 (-122) | Ole Miss: +6.5 (100) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

Georgia is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, Georgia is 3-5.

Out of 13 Georgia games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Ole Miss' record against the spread in 2025 is 8-5-0.

Ole Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, six of Ole Miss' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Point Spread

Ole Miss is a 6.5-point underdog against Georgia. Ole Miss is +100 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -122.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Over/Under

Georgia versus Ole Miss, on Jan. 1, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ole Miss-Georgia, Ole Miss is the underdog at +220, and Georgia is -275.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 31.9 27 15.9 9 52.7 13 Ole Miss 37.5 10 19.3 31 57.7 13

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game day: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Caesars Superdome

