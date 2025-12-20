Indiana vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rose Bowl 2025

College football's Thursday schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers facing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Indiana vs Alabama Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Indiana: (-275) | Alabama: (+220)

Indiana: (-275) | Alabama: (+220) Spread: Indiana: -6.5 (-124) | Alabama: +6.5 (102)

Indiana: -6.5 (-124) | Alabama: +6.5 (102) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Alabama Betting Trends

Indiana is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, Indiana is 6-5 against the spread.

This season, eight of Indiana's 13 games have gone over the point total.

Alabama has covered the spread nine times in 14 games.

Alabama has played 14 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Indiana vs Alabama Point Spread

Alabama is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (+102 odds), and Indiana, the favorite, is -124 to cover.

Indiana vs Alabama Over/Under

The Indiana-Alabama matchup on Jan. 1 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Indiana vs Alabama Moneyline

Alabama is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -275 favorite.

Indiana vs. Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 41.9 3 10.8 2 51.0 13 Alabama 31.4 17 17.9 32 50.2 14

Indiana vs. Alabama Game Info

Game day: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Indiana vs. Alabama analysis on FanDuel Research.