Navy vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Liberty Bowl 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Navy Midshipmen take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Navy vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-184) | Cincinnati: (+152)

Navy: (-184) | Cincinnati: (+152) Spread: Navy: -4.5 (-110) | Cincinnati: +4.5 (-110)

Navy: -4.5 (-110) | Cincinnati: +4.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

Navy's record against the spread is 4-8-0.

Navy has two wins ATS (2-6) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Out of 12 Navy games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

Cincinnati has six wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-1).

Cincinnati has played 12 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Navy vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is the underdog by 4.5 points against Navy. Cincinnati is -110 to cover the spread, and Navy is -110.

Navy vs Cincinnati Over/Under

The over/under for the Navy versus Cincinnati game on Jan. 2 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Navy vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Navy is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +152 underdog.

Navy vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Navy 31.2 43 26 71 54.7 12 Cincinnati 31.8 37 24.8 66 56.2 12

Navy vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

