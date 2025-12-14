FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Navy vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Liberty Bowl 2025

Navy vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Liberty Bowl 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Navy Midshipmen take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Navy vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Navy: (-184) | Cincinnati: (+152)
  • Spread: Navy: -4.5 (-110) | Cincinnati: +4.5 (-110)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Navy vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Navy's record against the spread is 4-8-0.
  • Navy has two wins ATS (2-6) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • Out of 12 Navy games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.
  • Cincinnati has six wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.
  • As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • Cincinnati has played 12 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Navy vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is the underdog by 4.5 points against Navy. Cincinnati is -110 to cover the spread, and Navy is -110.

Navy vs Cincinnati Over/Under

The over/under for the Navy versus Cincinnati game on Jan. 2 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Navy vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Navy is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +152 underdog.

Navy vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Navy31.243267154.712
Cincinnati31.83724.86656.212

Navy vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026
  • Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Navy vs. Cincinnati analysis on FanDuel Research.

