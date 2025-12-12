Navy vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16 2025

The Navy Midshipmen versus the Army Black Knights is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Navy vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-240) | Army: (+198)

Navy: (-240) | Army: (+198) Spread: Navy: -6.5 (-105) | Army: +6.5 (-115)

Navy: -6.5 (-105) | Army: +6.5 (-115) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Navy vs Army Betting Trends

Navy's record against the spread is 4-7-0.

Navy has won twice ATS (2-5) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, eight of Navy's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Army has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

Army's ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-0.

This season, four of Army's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Navy vs Army Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Midshipmen win (75.9%)

Navy vs Army Point Spread

Army is an underdog by 6.5 points against Navy. Army is -115 to cover the spread, and Navy is -105.

Navy vs Army Over/Under

The over/under for the Navy versus Army matchup on Dec. 13 has been set at 38.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Navy vs Army Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Navy-Army, Navy is the favorite at -240, and Army is +198.

Navy vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Navy 32.5 52 26.9 66 56.1 11 Army 23 115 22.5 31 48.3 11

Navy vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Baltimore Highlands, Maryland

Baltimore Highlands, Maryland Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

