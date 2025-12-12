Navy vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16 2025
The Navy Midshipmen versus the Army Black Knights is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Navy vs Army Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Navy: (-240) | Army: (+198)
- Spread: Navy: -6.5 (-105) | Army: +6.5 (-115)
- Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Navy vs Army Betting Trends
- Navy's record against the spread is 4-7-0.
- Navy has won twice ATS (2-5) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- This season, eight of Navy's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Army has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- Army's ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-0.
- This season, four of Army's 11 games have gone over the point total.
Navy vs Army Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Midshipmen win (75.9%)
Navy vs Army Point Spread
Army is an underdog by 6.5 points against Navy. Army is -115 to cover the spread, and Navy is -105.
Navy vs Army Over/Under
The over/under for the Navy versus Army matchup on Dec. 13 has been set at 38.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Navy vs Army Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Navy-Army, Navy is the favorite at -240, and Army is +198.
Navy vs. Army Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Navy
|32.5
|52
|26.9
|66
|56.1
|11
|Army
|23
|115
|22.5
|31
|48.3
|11
Navy vs. Army Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Baltimore Highlands, Maryland
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
