Texas State vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Armed Forces Bowl 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Texas State Bobcats play the Rice Owls.

Texas State vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-400) | Rice: (+310)

Texas State: (-400) | Rice: (+310) Spread: Texas State: -9.5 (-120) | Rice: +9.5 (-102)

Texas State: -9.5 (-120) | Rice: +9.5 (-102) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas State vs Rice Betting Trends

Texas State is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Texas State owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 12 Texas State games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Rice's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-7-0.

Against the spread as 9.5-point underdogs or greater, Rice is 3-5.

Of 12 Rice games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Texas State vs Rice Point Spread

Texas State is favored by 9.5 points over Rice. Texas State is -120 to cover the spread, with Rice being -102.

Texas State vs Rice Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas State versus Rice game on Jan. 2 has been set at 59.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Texas State vs Rice Moneyline

Rice is the underdog, +310 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -400 favorite.

Texas State vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 36.1 18 30.6 110 60.6 12 Rice 19.8 119 32.3 119 49.1 12

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

